Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said a misspelling of Pancasila, the name for Indonesia’s state ideology, was not the official stance of the Australian government and that it was the personal action of an individual officer.

Ryamizard said this includes an insult against Indonesia with the mention of controversial issues surrounding Papua, Timor-Leste and the former Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).

“In principle, it is not their [Australia’s] policy. It was a personal act. They regret what happened and have acted firmly against the perpetrator,” Ryamizard said in Jakarta on Thursday (05/01).