Militants Who Attacked Dharmasraya Police Station May Have Been Affiliated With JAD

The two perpetrators burned down the Dharmasraya Police headquarters in the early hours of Sunday morning and attacked police officers with arrows before being fatally shot.

Police officials are carrying out a full-fledged investigation into the incident.

“We are currently conducting an audit on the [officers] on duty during the time of incident and we will look into whether or not there has been a violation of standard procedure,” Setyo said.

He explained that police officers employ a standard set of procedures on securing police stations, offices and events.

Setyo said the incident also showcased a “new terror strategy,” though added that police stations have been targeted by militants in the past.

According to Setyo, the Jakarta Police headquarters were the target of a previous bomb attack, but it was duly thwarted.

However, the fire incident and use of bows as weapons on Sunday may be the first from suspected militants in the country.

In October, police captured a dozen of militants in various places across Indonesia, some of them JAD members.