The Social Democrat, or SPD, challenger to Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s national election in September said on Monday (10/07) the anti-capitalist militants who protested against the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg at the weekend had acted like terrorists.

About 20,000 police struggled to contain several hundred demonstrators who torched cars, looted shops and hurled Molotov cocktails and stones during the July 7-8 summit. Tens of thousands more people demonstrated peacefully.

SPD leader Martin Schulz said the “marauding gangs” could not claim to have any political legitimacy for their actions, adding: “It had the characteristics of terrorism.”