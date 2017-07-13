The mayor of Hamburg, Olaf Scholz, apologized to his city’s residents on Wednesday (12/07) over violence that marred a summit of world leaders from the G-20 group of countries last week.

About 20,000 police struggled to contain several hundred anti-capitalist militants who torched cars, looted shops and hurled Molotov cocktails and stones during the July 7-8 summit. Tens of thousands more people demonstrated peacefully.

Scholz, a senior Social Democrat who had been seen as a potential future party leader before the summit violence, said it had not been possible to ensure security everywhere in the city at all times during the summit, adding: