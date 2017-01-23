A number mass organizations in Bali gathered for the “Diversity of Republic of Indonesia” rally at the Niti Praja Lumintang square in Denpasar, Bali, on Sunday morning (22/01) to demand the disbandment of hardline Muslim group Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI.

Amron, the coordinator of the Bali Ansor Youth Movement — one of Indonesia’s biggest Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama’s youth groups — said the rally was held to promote harmony and tolerance between followers of different religious in Bali, known as the Island of the Gods.

The rally also called for the disbandment of the FPI, which Amron said had spread fake news about illegal raids allegedly conducted by Bali’s traditional civic guard, known locally as pecalang.