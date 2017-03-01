The Conservation Agency (BKSDA) of Resor Agam, West Sumatra, said that Maninjau Conservation Area is a habitat for wildlife such as Sumatran tigers and sun bears.

“It’s indicated by footsteps and animal sounds during our monitoring activity in the location,” said BKSDA Agam director Syahrial Tanjung.

He added that wildlife can also be found in Mount Singgalang and Palupuh Forest. However, he could not specify the exact population.

Syahrial has urged locals not to disrupt the habitat by destroying the forest and capturing the animals. He reasoned that habitat disruption would force wildlife to enter human settlement for food.

“It’s what has happened in Cubadak Lilin, Nagari Baringin, Palembayan Sub-district, during which three bulls were eaten by tigers,” he said.

Aside from wildlife, the site also houses endangered animals such as clouded leopards, hedgehogs, armadillos, hornbills, the great argus, eagles, Asian golden cats, Asian leopard cats, siamangs, deer, roe deer and mouse deer.

He also expects locals who caught endangered animals to hand them over to the BKSDA.

Those who kept and trade endangered animals may be charged under article 21 of Law No.5/1990 on Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, which carries a penalty of 5 years in jail.