“We have tried on 18 occasions to reach an agreement on a referendum and the answer has always been no,” he told the crowd.

“We have no other option but to vote. We call on the international community to support us and on democrats the world over to help us to defend the rights that are threatened in Catalonia, such as the right to freedom of expression and the right to vote.”

“We will vote, even if the Spanish state doesn’t want it,” he added.

So far, the Spanish government has stood firm against the demand for a referendum, even though the Catalan administration declared on Friday it will hold a poll in October.

“They can announce a referendum as many times as they want… but it is not going to take place,” Spain’s deputy prime minister, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, said.

LaLiga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, nicknamed El Clasico, is always a passionate affair, often reflecting the political tension between the Spaniards and the Catalans. Real so far is leading in the El Clasico with 72 wins over Barcelona’s 69.