Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday (02/08) it has been awarded a shallow-water oil and gas exploration block that it will jointly operate with Colombia’s Ecopetrol in the Mexican portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, as it is usually known, has been awarded shallow-water Block 6 in the Gulf’s Salina Basin, the company said in a statement.

The block will be operated in a 50-50 partnership with Colombian national oil company Ecopetrol, it said.