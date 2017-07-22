Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd announced on Friday (21/07) the delivery of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Thailand.

Petronas, as the company is known, is committed to deliver up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG to Thailand’s state-owned PTT Pcl for a period of 15 years.

The cargo was delivered on Thursday to the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand from Petronas’ LNG complex in Bintulu, east Malaysia.