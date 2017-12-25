Malaysian ‘Daesh’ Militant Carrying Arms Held at Karachi Airport

KARACHI — A suspected terrorist, apparently a member of Daesh , was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday while he was about to board Malaysia-bound flight TG-342. Four pistols, eight magazines and 71 bullets were seized from his possession, which he had hidden in his baggage and shoes.

The arrested Malaysian national, identified as Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, was shifted to an undisclosed location where officials of the intelligence agencies were busy questioning him, at the time of filing of this story, as to why he had concealed pistols and ammunition in his luggage.

The suspect was also being questioned over his possible links with a militant outfit, particularly with Daesh . The officials were also looking for his facilitators. ASF officials said that ASF staffers deputed at the airport intercepted him on suspicion and found him possessing arms and ammunition.

However, the intelligence agencies’ officials later took him into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. Airport police station SHO Faisal Latif said that the accused had not been handed over to the police as he was still in the custody of intelligence agencies. On the other hand, Raees aka Mamma, a proclaimed offender, allegedly involved in heinous crimes such as target killings, extortion and China-cutting has reportedly been arrested in Malaysia.

Affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Mamma went into hiding in South Africa and Dubai during the Karachi operation. He is also a close aide of Hammad Siddiqui, the prime suspect in country’s deadliest fire incident at Baldia Town’s factory. Mamma was reportedly arrested by Interpol from Malaysia. He had also served as Korangi Sector in-charge and was also accused of heading teams of target killers.

The MQM’s target killers, arrested during the Karachi operation, had also named Mamma for having ties with the Indian spy agency – RAW. It has also been reported that process to bring him back to the country was in the pipeline and he would soon be brought back to Karachi.

Mamma is not only the suspect, who went into hiding in other countries. There were several notorious criminals, including Lyari’s kingpin Uzair Baloch and MQM’s Hammad Siddiqui, Saeed Barham and Rehman Bhola who have already been brought back to Pakistan after they were arrested by Interpol as their red-warrants had already been issued and their names were on the exit control list.