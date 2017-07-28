Malaysia’s parliament on Thursday (27/07) passed two bills that will legalize e-hailing services, as ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber Technologies Inc race to expand in the region.

Grab expects to raise $2.5 billion from investors in a bid to extend its lead over Uber in the region, as major companies aim to tap into Southeast Asia’s developing economies driven by a young and tech-savvy population.

The amendments to Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Act and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Act will allow ride hailing services to operate on an “intermediation business license”, a new category specific for the service.