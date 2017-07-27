Japanese instant messaging service company LINE will hold its first ever concert in Indonesia at Grand City Convex in Surabaya, East Java, on Sept. 8.
The concert will feature popular local singers Glenn Fredly, Tulus, Isyana Sarasvati and legendary alt-rock band from Yogyakarta, Sheila on 7.
“The LINE motto is ‘Closing the Distance,’ bringing people, information and services closer together. At this concert, people can have a good time together with their favorite artists,” LINE Indonesia Managing Director Ongki Kurniawan said in a statement on Monday (24/07).
LINE decided to hold its first Indonesian concert in Surabaya because “the city has a loyal user base and the company wants to appreciate that support,” Ongki said.
LINE will later stage a series of concerts in other cities that will feature not only local musicians but also top international musicians.
“We’re very pleased to be able to bring the LINE Concert to many cities in Indonesia, starting from Surabaya. Our goal is to strengthen LINE’s position as the leading creative digital ecosystem in Indonesia,” Ongki added.
The LINE Concert has been released as an official account on the LINE platform, providing information on ticket sales, schedules, special surprises and other information related to the concerts.
“We want to make the LINE Concert to be an enjoyable experience for everyone,” Ongki said.
LINE Indonesia claims it has more than 90 million users, making it the third biggest LINE network worldwide.