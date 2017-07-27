LINE decided to hold its first Indonesian concert in Surabaya because “the city has a loyal user base and the company wants to appreciate that support,” Ongki said.

LINE will later stage a series of concerts in other cities that will feature not only local musicians but also top international musicians.

“We’re very pleased to be able to bring the LINE Concert to many cities in Indonesia, starting from Surabaya. Our goal is to strengthen LINE’s position as the leading creative digital ecosystem in Indonesia,” Ongki added.

The LINE Concert has been released as an official account on the LINE platform, providing information on ticket sales, schedules, special surprises and other information related to the concerts.

“We want to make the LINE Concert to be an enjoyable experience for everyone,” Ongki said.

LINE Indonesia claims it has more than 90 million users, making it the third biggest LINE network worldwide.