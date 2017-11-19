Lake Toba to Hold Gowes Samosir Cycling Event

Lake Toba, one of Tourism Ministry’s 10 Priority Destinations, is holding a sports event named Gowes Samosir on Nov. 19 in Tomok village, North Sumatra.

Tomok village is the entrance gate for Alibata Parapat Port. In this location, tourists can marvel at Batak villages complete with sigale-gale statue, kings cemetery and Batak Samosir Museum.

The fun cycling event aims to explore the beauty of Lake Toba.

“There are already 5,000 people who have signed up for the race consisting of foreign and domestic tourists,” said Samosir Tourism Agency head Ombang Siboro.

The starting point and finish line of this 13.5 km race will be in front of Lopo International Tomok Hotel. The race starts at 7 a.m. and cyclists will ride pass through Liberta, Siallagan and Ambarita.

Ambarita village is known for its beautiful meadow located 1,000 above sea level. It also has other interesting tourist attractions, such as Batu Kursi Raja Siallagan where visitors can see stones that were used as a table and chairs by the kings to hold a court and Rumah Bolon (Batak’s traditional house).