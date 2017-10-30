KPK Urged to Probe Village Minister Eko over Bribery

Feri Amsari, a legal observer at Andalas University, has urged the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to probe Village, Underdeveloped Regions and Transmigration Minister Eko Putro Sandjojo over bribery following the verdict by Jakarta Corruption Court that the ministry’s officials were involved in bribing the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) auditors to obtain an unqualified opinion (WTP) on the 2016 financial statement.

“The KPK should be open to [investigating] probable involvenment of officials, particularly those people having more powers than those have have been sentenced,” Feri told Tempo yesterday.

Earlier, the Corruption Court sentenced former village ministry officials Sugito and Jarot Budi Prabowo to 1 year and 6 months in jail each for giving Rp240 million to BPK auditors to get an unqualified opinion.

In the verdict, the judges mentioned alleged involvement of Village Minister Eko Putro Sandjojo, Ministry Secretary-General Anwar Sanusi and BPK auditor Choirul Anam. The trial revealed that Miniter Eko had met with BPK official Eddy Mulyadi Soepardi, allegedly discussing the ministry’s financial statements. Anwar ealier met with Choirul as well to discuss the bribes.

Minister Eko has confirmed that he met Eddy. But he has denied involvement in the bribery case.

BPK spokesman Yudi Ramlan said that the agnency’s ethic committee continues to investigate possible involvement of other auditors, including Choirul Anam.