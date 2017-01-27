The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) declared on Thursday Constitutional Court (MK) justice Patrialis Akbar and three others suspects in a bribery case.

KPK deputy chairperson Basaria Panjaitan said Patrialis had allegedly received bribes of US$20,000 and S$200,000 from the three suspects who are businessmen from a beef importing company.

“The company hoped Pak (Patrialis) could sway a judicial review of a law on husbandry that is being reviewed by the court in favor of the company,” Basaria said in a press conference at the KPK building in South Jakarta.

She said the four suspects were arrested along with seven other people in several places in Jakarta on Wednesday.

She added that Patrialis, who served as law and human rights minister under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), was nabbed at Grand Indonesia shopping mall in Central Jakarta.

“The status of the seven people is still that of witnesses so far,” she added.