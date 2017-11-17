KPK Investigators Visit Setya Novanto in Hospital: Lawyer

Fredrich Yunadi, the lawyer of e-KTP graft suspect Setya Novanto, said that he had allowed three investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to personally visit his injured client.

“…they have seen [Setya Novanto], they even recorded a video and sent it to their boss. Maybe the boss is satisfied already,” the lawyer said at Medika Hospital in West Jakarta on November 17.

Having seen the House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker, according to Fredrich, the investigators were waiting in another room to meet the doctor. He added that the doctor would only arrive at 7 am. “But they said: ‘we’ll wait; [we] will call,’ I and the nurses have told them repeatedly that they can’t.”

The investigators insisted to stay at the hospital. The lawyer finally allowed them but not to enter Novanto’s room.

The KPK investigators visited Medika Hospital to meet injured House Speaker Setya Novanto last night.

Fredrich said that his client had had an accident on his way to meet KPK, adding that no one knows Setya’s latest condition apart from the doctor.

Setya Novanto had been missing when the KPK visited his house to arrest him on November 15.

The lawyer had said that his client was out of town for work. Novanto had planned to attend Golkar meeting yesterday.

Golkar Party secretary-general Idrus Marham believed that Setya Novanto will turn himself in.