Kosambi Fireworks Factory Owner Arrested

The Tangerang Police arrested Indra Liyono (40), owner of the fireworks factory in Kosambi, Tangerang, that exploded on Thursday, October 26. Indra is considered by police as the most responsible individual for the incident that killed at least 47 people and injured 43 others.

“We have handed over the [factory] owner to the Jakarta Police two hours ago,” said Tangerang Police Chief, Sr. Comm. Harry Kurniawan at the crime scene today, adding that the owner is currently being questioned.

The status of the arrest will be decided after the Jakarta Police question other witnesses related to the firework factory. Police will mostly focus on the information suggesting that many factory workers were trapped in the factory during the fire since gate that was locked. Harry clarified that the rumor was not true.

“According to witnesses who survived the fire, they escaped from the factory’s main doorway that was not locked,” he said.

Harry further explained that the great number of casualties of the Kosambi firework factory was mainly caused by the intense heat resulted in by the fire.