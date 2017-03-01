President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo welcomed King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport shortly after the Saudi Arabian royal airplane arrived at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several ministers, including Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, were seen accompanying President Jokowi to greet King Salman in front of the gate of the royal airplane.

Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahja Purna was also on the scene. The governor shook the hand of the Saudi Arabian king to welcome him and his huge entourage to the city.

King Salman arrived in Jakarta along with 1,500 members of his entourage who accompanied him during his month-long visit to a number of Asian countries. Indonesia is King Salman’s second destination before traveling to Japan, China, the Maldives and Jordan.

President Jokowi will host King Salman at the Bogor State Palace in Bogor, West Java, for a bilateral meeting at 1:30 p.m. The two leaders will also have the so-called veranda talk at the State Palace, where the King will be greeted with a traditional Indonesian dance, to discuss various issues from investment to religious pluralism.

King Salman’s official visit is slated to run from March 1 to 3. From March 4 to 9, the king and his entourage will spend time vacationing in Bali before flying to Japan to continue the month-long trip in Asia.

King Salman arrived in Jakarta using seven airplanes, six Boeing planes and one Hercules.

Prior to his visit, King Salman has reportedly sent some of his belongings to Jakarta and Bali. With a total weight of 450 tons, his cargo includes two units of Mercedes-Benz S600 and two electric lifts.