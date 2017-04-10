King Abdullah of Jordan will visit the White House next Wednesday for his first official meeting with President Trump.

The White House said the two leaders will discuss the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the Syrian civil war and an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

The visit comes amid efforts to bring Arab nations, such as Jordan, into the negotiating process to help get peace talks back on track in the region.

Abdullah is meeting with Trump two days after the president holds talks with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, who is also expected to play a role in brokering talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump first met Abdullah during a brief chat last month at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

Meetings with foreign leaders are expected to dominate Trump’s week.

After speaking with Abdullah, the president will go to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.