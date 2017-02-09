“Everything related to politics, be it to say what they feel or stating their opinion, is common. Any expressions of support, or protests are common,” Kalla told the media in Jakarta on Wednesday (08/02).

The vice president added that the criticism came from a non-governing party, and that it was similar to what the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) did when it was in opposition during the previous administration.

“[Political] parties outside the government are like that. It is similar to the past, when [someone from] the PDI-P might have made such a speech. There is a balancing [process],” Kalla added.

Yudhoyono said in his speech that the law should reign supreme, above politics and power, but that based on his observations, law enforcement in Indonesia was still selective.

He also took to Twitter to complain about the current situation, which has seen protests in front of his new home in Kuningan, South Jakarta. His tweet drew varied responses, including from trolls.

Yudhoyono recently also expressed his outrage over the possibility that certain groups may have intercepted his private phone conversations. He subsequently called for a meeting with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, alleging that a previous attempt to meet with the president had been blocked by several groups.

However, the State Palace has denied the allegation.