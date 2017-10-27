Jusuf Kalla Will Not Run in 2019 Presidential Election

Vice President Jusuf Kalla has stated that he will not run in the 2019 presidential election.

“I will not run for two reasons: first is age and second is the provision of the 1945 Constitution,” he said during his speech at the opening of an event called the “National Gathering ahead of a Century of Independence 2045” on October 26 at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

“One thing’s for sure: I can only take office twice. It doesn’t say consecutively, but twice. So, I have taken office twice. Even if it says consecutively, I will not run again,” Jusuf Kalla said to applause at the meeting.

The Vice President also talked about his participation in the previous presidential elections.

“I’m Indonesia’s champion. I participated in three presidential elections; won twice and lost once. There is no one like me,” Jusuf Kalla said, drawing laughter from the attendees.