Jokowi to Visit Madiun Today

November 6, 2017 cdn25jye962 Featured, Indonesia, Southeast Asia 0

Source: Internet
Post Views: 3

 

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is slated to make a working visit to Madiun District, East Java, on November 6 to inspect the Social Forestry program and hand out land titles.

“Some 12 people will symbolically receive certificates from Mr. President,” the National Land Agency official Ketut Mangku said yesterday in Madiun.

There will be a total of 8,950 land title beneficiaries from Madiun District, Madiun City, Ponorogo, Ngawi and Magetan. “Administrative process of certificate issuance will be paid by the government using the current year’s budget,” Ketut said.

Madiun Informatics and Communication Office head Sawung Rehtomo said that aside from handing out land titles, Jokowi will be unveiling the Great Mosque of Quba.

Source :

Tempo

Related Articles

Australia

Indonesia right to cut defence ties: Widodo

January 5, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 202   Indonesian President Joko Widodo says his military needed to send a ‘message’ to its Australian counterparts – amid a row over military training that’s resulted in some defence ties being cut. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


nine − five =