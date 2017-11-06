Jokowi to Visit Madiun Today

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is slated to make a working visit to Madiun District, East Java, on November 6 to inspect the Social Forestry program and hand out land titles.

“Some 12 people will symbolically receive certificates from Mr. President,” the National Land Agency official Ketut Mangku said yesterday in Madiun.

There will be a total of 8,950 land title beneficiaries from Madiun District, Madiun City, Ponorogo, Ngawi and Magetan. “Administrative process of certificate issuance will be paid by the government using the current year’s budget,” Ketut said.

Madiun Informatics and Communication Office head Sawung Rehtomo said that aside from handing out land titles, Jokowi will be unveiling the Great Mosque of Quba.