Jokowi Requests End of Probe Against KPK Officials

“If there is a legal process, do it, but if there is no evidence, I ask that it be stopped,” Jokowi said in a statement.

He urged all parties to desist from “making noise.”

This week, police announced that investigators are probing “the alleged use of fake letters and misuse of authority” by Agus and Saut. A notification was also sent to the Attorney General’s Office.

National Police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian urged police investigators to be careful in handling the case, as the KPK commissioners have not been named suspects.

“I requested the investigators to rely on the opinions of legal experts,” he said after Friday prayers in Jakarta.

Also on Friday, the KPK for the second time named Setya a suspect in the high-profile graft case surrounding the electronic identity card (e-KTP) procurement project, which led to Rp. 2.3 trillion ($170 million) state losses.