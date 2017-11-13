Jokowi Requests End of Probe Against KPK Officials

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Friday (10/11) that a police probe of two antigraft officials should be stopped if no evidence was found against them.
According to the president, relationships between the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and police have not disturbed by the investigation involving KPK commissioners Agus Rahardjo and Saut Situmorang.
Agus and Saut have been probed after House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto’s lawyer filed a police report against them, saying the officials used fake documents to extend a travel ban on Setya.
“If there is a legal process, do it, but if there is no evidence, I ask that it be stopped,” Jokowi said in a statement.
He urged all parties to desist from “making noise.”
This week, police announced that investigators are probing “the alleged use of fake letters and misuse of authority” by Agus and Saut. A notification was also sent to the Attorney General’s Office.
National Police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian urged police investigators to be careful in handling the case, as the KPK commissioners have not been named suspects.
“I requested the investigators to rely on the opinions of legal experts,” he said after Friday prayers in Jakarta.
Also on Friday, the KPK for the second time named Setya a suspect in the high-profile graft case surrounding the electronic identity card (e-KTP) procurement project, which led to Rp. 2.3 trillion ($170 million) state losses.
