Jokowi: ‘I’ve Never Issued Any Permit for Jakarta Bay Reclamation’

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Wednesday (01/11) he has never issued any permit, whether as president or as governor of Jakarta, for reclamation projects in Jakarta Bay.

“Since I’ve been president, I have never issued any reclamation permit. When I was governor [of Jakarta], I never issued them either,” the president told journalists on Wednesday while he inspected a shrimp farm in Bekasi, West Java.

Jokowi said Governor Regulation No. 146/2014 is just a technical guideline to apply for a reclamation permit.

“That governor regulation is to be used as a reference when you apply for a permit, not the permit itself,” Jokowi said in a press statement. The government suspended a $40 billion reclamation project to create 17 artificial islands off the northern coast of Jakarta in May last year amid a bribery investigation and opposition from environmentalists. The government lifted the moratorium on the project on Oct. 5. Jakarta’s new governor, Anies Baswedan, and his deputy Sandiaga Uno have expressed their desire to stop the project. A series of meetings have been held with the new Jakarta leaders to discuss the issue since they took over City Hall on Oct. 16.