Jokowi: 78 Percent of Indonesians Trust National Police

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that 78 percent of Indonesians trust the National Police, putting the department on the top four list.

“I’m very pleased that public trust of the National Police is the fourth highest. But I don’t expect the Police chief to stop here. Do improve it to 80 percent,” Jokowi addressed Police Academy cadets today in Semarang, Central Java.

He also wants police to accelerate public service digitalization process that, including in the application of driver’s license (SIM), vehicles registration (STNK) and police record (SKCK). He said that public trust is invaluable.

“Don’t let the trust be tarnished by one or two individuals,” he said.

Police chief Tito Karnavian said that Jokowi’s statement serves as a reminder that police should improve their public service by innovation and breakthrough to bring police closer to the people, “including the obligation of police to act more emphatically in front of the public.”