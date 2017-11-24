JK Confident Golkar Will Endorse Jokowi in Presidential Election

Jakarta — Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) is confident Golkar Party will endorse Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2019 presidential election, even though the Golkar Party chairman is now a graft suspect. Considering the party’s current position, JK said, it would be difficult not to support Widodo.

“Firstly, in terms of quality, there is no Golkar official who can become a presidential candidate. There is no strong figure,” JK told Tempo on November 22. Ever since the KPK named Golkar chairman Setya Novanto a suspect in the electronic ID cards (e-KTP), the party’s support for Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election has come into question. Novanto is accused of taking advantage of Golkar support to make the president interfere with the investigation into his case.

JK said that Golkar will not become an opposition party due to the strong position of the pro-government party coalition. He said that it is safer to become pro-government. Setya Novanto’s chairmanship in Golkar is not a factor in its decision to support Jokowi in the 2019 election, he said. “The decision to support the government is not Setya Novanto’s, but a decision made in the national leadership meeting.”

Does JK himself support Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election? JK firmly replied, “Yes.”