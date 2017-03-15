A movie about the life of murder convict Jessica Kumala Wongso is set to arrive on the big screen.

As reported by kompas.com, Jessica’s lawyer Hidayat Bostam said that film producer had approached Jessica about writing the script on her life and her trial for the murder of Wayan Mirna Salihin. “[She agreed to do it] but only after she gets out [of prison]. She will write the story during her time in prison,” said Hidayat on Wednesday, adding that the script was intended for the big screen, not sinetron (soap opera).

Jessica reportedly accepted the offer but has not signed a contract. Hidayat refused to mention the name of the film producer.

On Oct. 27, 2016, the Central Jakarta District Court declared Jessica guilty of murdering Mirna and sentenced her to 20 years in prison. The ruling was controversial because there was a lack of evidence proving that Jessica put cyanide in Mirna’s coffee cup when they shared a table at Olivier café in Central Jakarta on Jan. 6, 2016.

After her appeal was turned down by the Jakarta High Court on March 7, Jessica said she would file an appeal with the Supreme Court.