This is a tale of two brothers, a story as old as the gods and as contemporary as Twitter. It is not as simple or as universal as a family riven by politics – which one isn’t? No, the story of Jared and Joshua Kushner is how one family symbolises the division of a nation, casting them in the kind of melodrama that few siblings’ bonds could endure.

It was mid-morning last Saturday when Jared’s every move was streamed live by the world’s media. No surprise there, he was attending the traditional pre-inauguration church service for his father-in-law, Donald Trump, in Washington National Cathedral. All eyes were on this 36-year-old husband of Ivanka Trump; he had been cleared that day to work as one of the president’s closest advisers. President Trump calls Jared his “son”, and his “golden boy”.

Also on Saturday, on the other side of Washington, was Kushner’s little brother, Joshua. Just one journalist with a mobile phone managed to get a shot of him, but her post on Twitter caused excitement. This 31-year-old was in a more unexpected place – amid a sea of pink hats at the Women’s March to protest against the new Trump presidency, surging up to the White House.

Jared: in a Republican red tie, walking in reverential procession behind President Trump. Joshua: in a cool hooded coat standing in front of a woman with a “Love Trumps Hate” placard. Jared: accompanying his pragmatically Republican wife. Joshua: whose four-year relationship with the supermodel Karlie Kloss has been deepened by their public support of Hillary Clinton, with Joshua donating dollars 100,000 to the Democratic Party and Kloss posting herself with her ballot paper – “I’m with her” – to her six-million-strong social-media fanbase.

Two tall, dark brothers, with their tall, blonde wives; the toast of New York. They would be almost twin-like if one were not right, one left; one in the old money of bricks and mortar, the other in the new business of technology; one an apologist for the most divisive of Western leaders, the other friends with Taylor Swift and the rest of the glittering liberal elite. Jared and Joshua are not quite Romulus and Remus, but you can see how they seem like two sides of the same coin.

There’s more. Jared, now involved with carrying out his boss’s orders – the immediate dismantling of Obamacare, which Trump has called “a horror”. Joshua, whose most meaningful life’s work has been the creation of a tech company to sell a new kind of health insurance dependent upon Obamacare, a company he called Oscar after his and Jared’s great-grandfather.

In refusing to comment on Jared, a spokesman for Joshua has said that, while he was a lifelong Democrat, he “loved his brother and did not want to say anything that might embarrass him”. Of course they want to avoid the negative publicity that can come from dissident brothers – take a look at presidents Clinton or Carter for that. However, fate is against them. For one to prevail the other must lose, and this may be a drama that continues beyond a Trump presidency.

Both Kushner boys have photographs of John F Kennedy prominently displayed in their office. Idolising Kennedy signals their political ambitions, their family’s affiliation to the Democratic Party and the identification with a young, dark and handsome politician who, like them, went to Harvard and was propelled by the rivalry of his brothers. Could even Joshua, the cooler, hipper, more urbane of the two, one day seek a political role?

Just 24 hours after being spotted at the Women’s March, on Sunday Joshua was inside the White House. Quite the weekend. Joshua posted just one photo on Instagram, and it was symbolic. He is shoulder to shoulder with his brother, again looking almost identical. They posed in front of a portrait: John F Kennedy. A shared brotherly dream was a little closer to being realised, if distorted.

An in-depth investigation into the Kushner brothers in Esquire pinpoints another echo of their JFK obsession: “Just as Kennedy’s father was forced to yield his ambitions to his sons’ generation after uttering controversial remarks during World War II, so too did the scandal that sent Charles Kushner to prison open the door for his sons – and especially for Jared – to launch their charm offensive on society at a very early age.”

If you want to understand the Kushner brothers, you have to understand first the devastating impact of the scandal around their father, Charles. The Trump children and the Kushner children are united in growing up in a family property dynasty based around New York.

Charles Kushner is a second-generation immigrant who built a billion-dollar property empire in half a dozen states and once had unfettered access to politicians through millions of dollars of donations to the Democrats – President Clinton would show up at his parties for that very good reason.

He was a shining example of the Kushner family motto, handed down through the generations: “Think like an immigrant, act like an immigrant.” Whether Jared has offered this advice to the wall-building Donald is unclear.

All this was left in ruins by a series of tax and campaign finance crimes, which eventually led to Charles being jailed. In the most lurid episode in a complicated saga, Charles hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law to a motel room, rigged with a hidden camera. (His brother-in-law was co-operating with federal investigators probing Charles’s financial affairs.) Charles Kushner sent the sex tape to his sister, making sure it arrived on the day of a family party.

Oh, siblings. So many siblings in this story. Go back a generation to Jared and Joshua’s grandparents, and you find a sibling story written yet again. Rae Kushner was their grandmother, a young Jewish girl living – barely – in a Nazi-occupied city in Poland. She and her siblings and other Jews took a great risk to dig a 600ft tunnel, using their hands and makeshift tools. She was one of a minority of the tunnellers who escaped to the forest, where a community of Jews had armed themselves (this story would be made into the Hollywood film Defiance, starring Daniel Craig). Rae’s brother Chanan did not make it out. So, when Rae, who fled to New Jersey, had her second son she named him Chanan, Americanised to Charles.

Both Jared and Joshua were brought up to succeed Charles in the family business. Joshua said their father took them to construction sites at weekends. “The idea was when everyone is relaxing you should be working,” Joshua told Forbes in an interview.

But those close to the family say that the brothers were marked by their different ages when their father’s scandal hit. Jared was old enough to take the reins of the business, he felt it his duty. Every Sunday Jared would fly to Alabama to visit Charles at the federal prison, while back in New York he rebuilt the business, seeking the counsel of patrons around his father’s age, Donald Trump included.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kushner was still at Harvard – Charles had taken the precaution of donating heavily to Harvard when his children were in school – shielded from those burdens.

Harvard then was the scene of Mark Zuckerberg (just a year older than Joshua) founding Facebook, and Joshua soon began cutting classes to promote and develop software start-ups. At 25 his investment fund, Thrive, was an early investor in Kickstarter, Spotify and Instagram. Kushner was named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and Vanity Fair’s Next Establishment.

Under Obama, Joshua felt he had found his calling: the perfect union of Democratic politics and entrepreneurism that had defined his father. His health insurance company, Oscar Health, brokered deals made possible by Obamacare. “I am a capitalist,” said Joshua in an interview to promote Oscar Health, “but at the same time I like to be able to look at myself in the mirror every morning and feel good about myself.”

Joshua liked to drink out of a mug with the slogan “Keep calm and change healthcare”. Both brothers have refused so far to comment on whether they have had a conversation about how Jared’s decisions will affect Joshua’s company.

Yet, it’s not that simple. The brothers reportedly remain if not close, then, well, entangled. Jared had invested in Thrive and now has to sell because of his move to the White House. Thrive’s headquarters are in the Puck Building, owned by Kushner Properties. A source told Esquire that Jared had stopped making visits to the building, “I think there was a little source of tension with the other partners at Thrive . . . they didn’t like it.” Meanwhile Jared’s publicist told the same magazine that he visits whenever he is in the neighbourhood, to give Joshua “a hug and a kiss”.

“People who are different from you, you can learn something from them,” Joshua said in one rare interview. “At least, I think I can.”

Joshua avoids publicity. For a tech maven he has a minimal online presence. He was a key investor in Instagram and remains close to its founder, Kevin Systrom – he and Kloss were at Systrom’s wedding. When Facebook bought Instagram, Thrive was caught up in the media frenzy. Early that morning Joshua went to the office and left a note for each of his four senior colleagues – “Heads down, stay focused, ignore the noise”. Good advice, bro.