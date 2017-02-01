The document left blanks for the numbers of jobs to be created and the scope of investment but a government source said several hundred thousand jobs could result.

It also referred to the idea of buying dollar-denominated “infrastructure bonds,” a proposal that has been floated as a way Japan could take part in Trump’s promised upgrade of US infrastructure.

Japanese officials said they were still trying to assess just what Trump wants from Japan. In addition to singling out cars, he has also lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big contributors to America’s trade deficit.

However, Japan’s share of the US global trade gap has shrunk to 9 percent from more than half in the early 1990s.

Automobiles and car parts account for about three-fourths of the overall US-Japan trade gap, making it an easy target.

‘Buy American’

In a phone call with Abe on Saturday, Trump reiterated his pledge to create jobs in the US and asked that the Japanese auto industry contribute, the Nikkei business daily reported, quoting unidentified Japanese government officials.

Abe is expected to meet Toyota Motor chief executive officer, Akio Toyoda, this week, possibly on Friday.

“Mr. Trump has made a promise to ‘Buy American, Hire American’,” one former Japanese diplomat said. “Symbolically, autos are a very big player.”

The renewed focus on the automotive trade has some Japanese officials and media reminiscing — and not happily —about heated US-Japan auto talks more than 20 years ago.

A last-minute deal in June 1995 averted US tariffs on Japanese luxury cars when Japan’s automakers crafted “voluntary plans” to boost purchases of American auto parts and expand US production. That allowed the Japanese government to maintain its opposition to setting official numerical trade targets while letting US negotiators also claim a win.

Yoshihiro Sakamoto, the top Japanese trade bureaucrat in those talks two decades ago, said such plans — drafted behind the scenes by the auto industry and trade ministry — could be a model for addressing the situation now. Some experts pointed out, however, the ministry’s clout had waned since those days.

“What America wants is investment,” Sakamoto told Reuters.

US Car Investments

Toyota has come under fire from Trump for plans, announced in 2015, to shift production of its Corolla sedan from Canada to Mexico. Earlier this month, Japan’s top automaker said it would invest $10 billion in the US over the next five years, the same as the previous five years.

On Monday, Honda Motor and General Motors said they would jointly produce pollution-free hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the US from around 2020. The companies said they would invest $85 million to add a production line at a GM battery plant in Brownstown, Michigan, and create 100 jobs.

Boosting output in the US, however, could force Japanese car makers to make tough decisions about reducing production – and jobs – back home.

Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, has given the government estimates of how many jobs would be created by proposed high-speed Shinkansen railways in California and Texas and a high-tech “maglev” railway along the US east coast, a JR Tokai spokeswoman said. She declined to release the figures.

Abe, who is close to JR Tokai Chairman emeritus Yoshiyuki Kasai, has touted maglev or magnetic levitation as a “dream technology” that could link New York and Washington in under an hour.