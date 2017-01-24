Jakarta will set up a museum this year that reflects the development of Islamic civilization in Jakarta. The museum will be established in cooperation with the Louvre Islamic Art Museum of France.

Shodri, head of the center for Islamic study and development at the Jakarta Islamic Centre (JIC), said the museum would showcase a collection of publications and contributions from various ulema.

“The museum will reflect the development of Islamic civilization in Jakarta and will hopefully offer a picture of the progress of Islam in Indonesia,” Shodri said as quoted by Antara news agency on Monday.

He further said the JIC had decided to cooperate with the Louvre Islamic Art Museum because the latter had a lot of experience in managing museums.

The construction of the museum at the JIC compound in Kramat Tunggak, a former red-light district in North Jakarta, will be completed this year, he said.