Jakarta Not Yet Ready to Implement Electronic Traffic Ticketing

Jakarta is not yet ready to implement the electronic traffic ticketing (e-tilang), Jakarta Transportation Office head Andri Yansyah said. He reasoned that the system relies heavily on advanced technology and is currently being trialed in Surabaya, East Java.

Andri said that the implementation of e-tilang also needs coordination between the Transportation Office, Communication, Informatics and Statistics Office and Traffic Directorate of Jakarta Metro Police. “Since CCTVs will are installed by the Information Office,” he said in Jakarta yesterday.

Andri added that the quality of CCTV cameras will also affect e-tilang implementation success. The cameras will have to be able to capture license plates. “More so in rainy or sunny condition,” he said.

Current surveillance cameras in 14 locations do not provide quality pictures, Andri said. In certain conditions, the cameras are unable to capture license plates that would be used as evidence to impose the electronic traffic ticketing.