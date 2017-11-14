Jakarta Gov’t Provides Religious Teachers for Hindu Students

The Jakarta administration will soon provide weekend religious teachers for Hindu students in the nation’s capital, newly sworn-in Governor Anies Baswedan said on Monday (13/11).

During a gathering of journalists at City Hall on Monday, Anies said Jakarta is home to around 105,000 Hindu followers.

According to the governor, the local Hindu community expressed the need for their children to receive religious education, which was previously impossible due to a lack of Hindu teachers in the city.

“The Jakarta government has provided [Hindu] teachers on Saturdays and Sundays,” Anies said. Aside from providing religious teachers, the city administration will also purchase cremation equipment for local Hindus, the governor said. In his innaguration speech as governor in October, Anies made a controversial statement, saying: “Previously, all of us pribumi [natives] were oppressed and defeated. Today, we are independent, and it’s time to become the hosts in our own country.”