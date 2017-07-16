The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, summoned Jakarta Deputy Governor-elect Sandiaga Uno as a witness in two graft cases involving a construction company, in which he served as commissioner.
Sandiaga came to the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Friday (14/07) morning for a questioning regarding his previous position at publicly listed developer Duta Graha Indah.
Duta Graha, which has been renamed into Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring, was involved in the Udayana University Hospital construction in Jimbaran, in 2009-11. KPK investigators believe that of the project’s Rp 120 billion ($9 million) budget, funded by the state, Rp 30 billion was misused in budget markups.
In 2011, the company won the tender for Athletic Development and Multipurpose Building in South Sumatra. The government-funded project was found troublesome by the KPK after former head of South Sumatra’s public works agency, Rizal Abdullah, was charged with guaranteeing Duta Graha’s win. The state has lost around Rp 54.7 billion in the case.
In May, Sandiaga was for the first time questioned with regard to the cases.
“The KPK will give more information regarding the cases. The questions were exactly the same as those asked in May,” Sandiaga told reporters.
Former Duta Graha president director Dudung Purwadi has been named a suspect.
In a statement received by the Jakarta Globe on Friday, Nusa Konstruksi president director Djoko Eko Suprastowo said the company will cooperate with the KPK throughout the case.
“We will be cooperative and open to provide related information to the KPK,” Djoko said, adding that he hopes the graft case will not disturb the company’s operations.
KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said his team still investigates the case and more suspects may be charged.