In 2011, the company won the tender for Athletic Development and Multipurpose Building in South Sumatra. The government-funded project was found troublesome by the KPK after former head of South Sumatra’s public works agency, Rizal Abdullah, was charged with guaranteeing Duta Graha’s win. The state has lost around Rp 54.7 billion in the case.

In May, Sandiaga was for the first time questioned with regard to the cases.

“The KPK will give more information regarding the cases. The questions were exactly the same as those asked in May,” Sandiaga told reporters.

Former Duta Graha president director Dudung Purwadi has been named a suspect.

In a statement received by the Jakarta Globe on Friday, Nusa Konstruksi president director Djoko Eko Suprastowo said the company will cooperate with the KPK throughout the case.

“We will be cooperative and open to provide related information to the KPK,” Djoko said, adding that he hopes the graft case will not disturb the company’s operations.

KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said his team still investigates the case and more suspects may be charged.