Jakarta Administration Shuts Down Infamous Alexis Hotel

Capital Investment and One-Stop Integrated Services, or PTSP, Jakarta decided not to extend the operation permit for the notorious Alexis Hotel due to specific violations, including a failure to “prevent vice,” an official said on Monday (30/10).

Alexis Hotel previously branded itself as a one-stop entertainment facility to fulfill adult needs, a “dreamland for men.”

“Their [operational] permit ended in September, they applied for the extension in September and we made our decision in October,” Edy Junaedi, head of PTSP Jakarta, told the Jakarta Globe.

“The request was accepted, it is our right to approve it or not […] we need time to assess and investigate as well as consider social community and media inputs,” Edy explained. Alexis has right to oppose the decision by filing a legal suit to the Jakarta Administrative Court, he added. During his campaign for Jakarta governor in 2016-2017, incumbent Anies Baswedan promised to shutter the hotel once in office.