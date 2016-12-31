The Jakarta administration has said it will cancel the car free night initially planned along two main thoroughfares, Jl. M.H. Thamrin and Jl. Sudirman, during the New Year’s Eve celebrations from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said on Saturday that the police supported the city administration’s decision because the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the area would disrupt the mass Rapid transit (MRT) project development.

“The other reason for the cancelation is to make the celebration more modest,” Argo said in Jakarta on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

With the cancelation of the car free night, the police will not reroute the traffics as planned before, but the police in cooperation with the Jakarta Transportation Agency will monitor the traffic flow before enforcing possible traffic engineering, he added.

Initially, the city administration was to have set up five stages for bands and other entertainers to entertain the people during the celebrations, while the police would have rerouted the traffic that would pass through the main thoroughfares to neighboring roads.

Instead, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will be centered in the five municipalities: Ancol for North Jakarta, Arsisi Square for Central Jakarta, Indonesia in Miniature Park (TMII) for East Jakarta, Setu Babagan for South Jakarta and Old Town for West Jakarta.

“Tens of thousands of police personnel from sub-precincts to the Jakarta Police headquarters will secure the New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Argo said.