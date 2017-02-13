As January drew to a close, the key question on the minds of oil market participants was: how well did the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) adhere to its quotas?

OPEC and non-OPEC producers have met more than half way into their first month of the new supply cut policy in Vienna, where they put forth solid reassurances of their commitment to the output curbs.

At the meeting, Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said he was “positive” that non-OPEC producers were taking part in the cuts, while Russia’s Alexander Novak said his expectations have been “exceeded.”

“Everybody has declared their full commitment. For all I know, and I still hope we will see evidence in February, we are going to get 100 percent compliance, possibly more,” Falih had told journalists after the meeting.

“We see evidence of a 1.5 [million b/d cut],” Falih had said then.

“1.7 million b/d,” Novak had said.

Since the cut agreement came into effect on Jan. 1, the market has been eager to come by any hard evidence to show the extent of the output reductions.

Nevertheless, the monitoring committee — comprising OPEC and non-OPEC producers — has agreed to use independent estimates based on secondary source data, and not country self-supplied figures.

These secondary sources — including S&P Global Platts — compile monthly estimates of each country’s output for the preceding month.

Their inclusion has been a contentious issue for some countries, such as Iraq, where data from various sources had shown significant differences previously.

As independent estimates of OPEC and non-OPEC production start to flow in from multiple sources this week, there are a few broad outcomes.

The most likely scenario is a satisfactory amount of cutback achieved compared to the targeted golden number of 1.8 million barrels per day by OPEC and 11 non-OPEC producers.

Less than satisfactory performance, say below 50 percent, is quite unlikely, and the market would probably have been preemptively warned about such an outcome. An optimistic, but equally unlikely outcome is a 100 percent adherence to the quotas. At the rate prices are faring currently, the market seems to have taken this largely into account.

Investors have alternated between ruthlessness and boundless optimism in the recent year, at times pulling the rug out from under oil prices while eyeing OPEC promises with great scrutiny, but then rallying on rhetoric and reassurances without much else to go on.

The element of surprise now lies in exactly what the final percentage of adherence is, what context it is delivered in, and whether investors deem it a satisfactory enough rate of progress to lead the next five months with.

Although the producers participating in the cut seem optimistic of achieving full compliance with their goals, the light at the end of the tunnel that is market equilibrium may still be some way to go.

While Saudi Arabia and Russia have cut production significantly, some OPEC members have had the opposite challenge. Libya, plagued by political strife, plans to raise its oil output back up to 1.25 million b/d by the end of this year.

Its current production stands at about 650,000-700,000 b/d, interrupted by power shortages and technical difficulties, but has almost tripled since August last year when it was around 230,000 b/d, with all the country’s major oil export terminals currently open.

However, the country’s leaders have been quick to reassure investors that the return of Libyan oil production will not be rapid enough to derail the supply cut deal.

To no one’s surprise, US$50/b crude has brought along with it resurgence in shale oil, most rapidly from US production basins.

By late January, US output had surged by 500,000 b/d from its July 2016 low to just shy of 9 million b/d.

However, analysts seem divided on whether this is a significant enough counter to the 1.8 million b/d of oil pledged to be taken out from the global pool.

Some believe that fundamentally speaking, the US production comeback versus the supplier cuts will still tally a significant net reduction in the crude oil supply glut.

Others have argued that the prospect of any amount added on to incumbent crude supply will be met with a downward price spiral, as money managers that have ploughed a record number of long positions in crude oil futures this month may pull out, making some speculative profits in process.

To corroborate this view, prices seem to have taken a bit of a dip on the latest US production figures. Baker Hughes data last Friday showed the number of active US oil rigs rising by 15 to 556 in the week ended Jan. 27.

This came on the back of a massive jump of 29 in the previous week, the largest weekly increase in nearly four years.

Such a quick resurgence in active drilling rigs across the country could see output grow even further in the coming weeks and months.

Price movements since Monday suggest investors have certainly noticed, raising their heads to look around warily, like a deer ready to scamper away at the tiniest disturbance to the equilibrium.