The North Sulawesi General Elections Commission (KPU Sulut) has begun to distribute election equipment like ballot boxes to the country’s outermost regency, Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi, which will hold an election on Wednesday.

Authorities began to send equipment to the area on Saturday on fishing boats, locally known as pajeko, beginning with the districts bordering on the Philippines, namely Marore, Nusa Tabukan and Kendahe.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we will send logistics to the districts that are closer to us, like Tahuna, East Tahuna and West Tahuna,” said commissioner Vivi George in the North Sulawesi capital of Manado.

Zulkifli Golonggom, a commissioner handling data, said Sunday that there were 105,193 voters on the permanent list.

Two candidate pairs will contest the Sangihe election: Hironimus Rompas Makagansa and Fransiscus Silangen versus Jabes Ezar Gaghana and Helmut Huntong. Hironimus is the incumbent regent, while Jabes is the incumbent deputy regent.