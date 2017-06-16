Indonesia’s exports and imports surged more than expected in May, while the trade balance was smaller than expected, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said on Thursday (15/06).

Exports grew 24.08 percent on a yearly basis in May to $14.29 billion, the agency said. A Reuters poll had forecast a growth of 15.32 percent.

Shipments of mining products jumped nearly 60 percent in May compared with a year ago, while exports of oil and gas and agriculture products also rose, based on the agency’s data.