Indonesia’s annual inflation rate cooled in July, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, as expected, as demand normalized after Idul Fitri holidays.

Consumer prices rose 3.88 percent in July from a year ago, close to the 3.87 percent expected in a Reuters poll. June’s annual inflation rate was 4.37 percent, the fastest pace since March 2016.

Indonesia’s central bank targets headline inflation rate at 3-5 percent this year. The consumer price index rose 0.22 percent on a monthly basis.