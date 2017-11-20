Indonesia’s House of Representatives Speaker Detained

After 2-day stay at hospital, Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission finally detains politician Setya Novanto.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detained House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto in connection with a graft case on Sunday night.

Novanto, who is also the chairman of the Golkar Party, was named as a suspect in graft case earlier this month that is believed to have amounted to $170 billion in state losses.

He was moved from Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital to KPK detention center in Kuningan, South Jakarta.

On Sunday morning, Indonesian Doctors Association had conducted several tests on Novanto.

Hospital Director Dr. Soejono said Novanto’s health condition had now improved and he no longer required hospitalization.

Novanto exited the rear door of the hospital using a wheelchair. He was accompanied by his wife and his lawyer Fredrich Yunadi.

The House of Representatives speaker was hospitalized after a strange car accident on Nov. 16 during which he supposedly hit an electricity pole; the accident came about 24 hours after the Corruption Eradication Commission searched his residence on Nov. 15.