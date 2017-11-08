Indonesia’s Constitutional Court Says Yes to Indigenous Faiths

The Court recommended the creation of a seventh category – “believers of the faith,” or penghayat kepercayaan – in addition to the six officially recognized religions – Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Confucianism – in Indonesia.

In 2016, followers of four indigenous faiths, or aliran kepercayaan – Marapu, Paralim, Ugamo Bangsa Batak and Sapto Darmo – filed a judicial review, arguing that the aforementioned laws violated the principle of equality before the law and were discriminatory.

Indonesian citizens are required to fill in the “religion” column on their identity cards, but are also allowed to leave the section blank, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said last year.

CNN Indonesia quoted Constitutional Court judge Maria Farida Indrati as saying that leaving the “religion” column blank “does not provide a fair guarantee or legal certainty for believers of other faiths,” and often leads to difficulties in obtaining family registration cards (KK) and e-KTP.

Judge Saldi Isra said efforts to create an orderly civil administration must not “lessen the rights of citizens, including the right to freedom of religion and belief,” according to a report from state news agency Antara.