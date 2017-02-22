The Indonesian police have still not been given access to Siti Aishah, an Indonesian woman arrested in Malaysia for her alleged involvement in the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.

Malaysian authorities have extended Siti’s detention for three days. She was supposed to be released on Wednesday (22/02).

“Our embassy staff in Kuala Lumpur, including the police attaché, have been trying to contact her. Hopefully soon,” National Police Chief Insp. Gen. Boy Rafli Amar said in Jakarta on Wednesday.