The Indonesian police have still not been given access to Siti Aishah, an Indonesian woman arrested in Malaysia for her alleged involvement in the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.
Malaysian authorities have extended Siti’s detention for three days. She was supposed to be released on Wednesday (22/02).
“Our embassy staff in Kuala Lumpur, including the police attaché, have been trying to contact her. Hopefully soon,” National Police Chief Insp. Gen. Boy Rafli Amar said in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Boy said the government has prepared a team of lawyers for Siti, while the police will keep lobbying to get access to Siti.
“We have no issues [with the Malaysian police]. Maybe they need to be extra careful in their preliminary investigation since the case has caught the world’s attention,” Boy added.
He said Malaysian police will release Siti as soon as they complete their preliminary investigation.
“In the meantime, we’ll do our own investigation to find out more about Siti,” Boy said.
“We’ll be happy to help our Malaysian counterparts in any way we can,” he added.