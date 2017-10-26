Indonesian, US Ministers of Defense Meet Again in Philippines

October 26, 2017 cdn25jye962 Featured, Indonesia, Philippines, Southeast Asia 0

Source: Internet
Post Views: 5

 

Indonesian Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu again met with US Defense Secretary James Mattis at the end of ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting in Clark, the Philippines on Wednesday.

At the meeting the two again took an opportunity to discuss the recent denial of entry of Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo to the US to meet the invitation of the US Joint Military Chief of Staff, according to a press release.

Ryacudu said that investigation was now still being made by the US government with regard to the case.

“Yes, just now US defense secretary informed that the case of the commanders failed departure is still being carried out,” he said.

He said the investigation would take time because “its about relations between militaries. The cause of the departure failure is being sought after.”

Apart from the problem he expressed appreciation to and thanked minister James Mattis for his readiness to conduct the meeting on the sidelines if the ADMM and ADMM Plus 2017 in the Philippines.

“It is a pleasure for me to be able to receive in person the US secretary of defense. I consider the US as a close friend which is an important country in the region,” he said.

“We have long built cooperation in the field of defense with the US. It is hoped the relations between the two countries militaries would continue to develop well to become a strong foundation for the two countries relations,” Ryamizard added.

Related Articles

ASEAN

Jokowi clashing with Indonesian Army chief?

January 9, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 238   Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo reproached his military chief in a meeting last week amid concerns the commander was “out of control” after he unilaterally suspended defense cooperation with Australia, two sources […]

Australia

Indonesia right to cut defence ties: Widodo

January 5, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 201   Indonesian President Joko Widodo says his military needed to send a ‘message’ to its Australian counterparts – amid a row over military training that’s resulted in some defence ties being cut. […]

Featured

Jokowi and The General

January 18, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 193   After the debacle over Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo’s short-lived unilateral suspension of military co-operation with Australia, can President Joko Widodo afford to let his military chief serve […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three × 3 =