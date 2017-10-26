Indonesian, US Ministers of Defense Meet Again in Philippines

Indonesian Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu again met with US Defense Secretary James Mattis at the end of ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting in Clark, the Philippines on Wednesday.

At the meeting the two again took an opportunity to discuss the recent denial of entry of Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo to the US to meet the invitation of the US Joint Military Chief of Staff, according to a press release.

Ryacudu said that investigation was now still being made by the US government with regard to the case.

“Yes, just now US defense secretary informed that the case of the commanders failed departure is still being carried out,” he said.

He said the investigation would take time because “its about relations between militaries. The cause of the departure failure is being sought after.”

Apart from the problem he expressed appreciation to and thanked minister James Mattis for his readiness to conduct the meeting on the sidelines if the ADMM and ADMM Plus 2017 in the Philippines.

“It is a pleasure for me to be able to receive in person the US secretary of defense. I consider the US as a close friend which is an important country in the region,” he said.

“We have long built cooperation in the field of defense with the US. It is hoped the relations between the two countries militaries would continue to develop well to become a strong foundation for the two countries relations,” Ryamizard added.