Indonesian Police Monitors Social Media 24/7 for Black Campaign

JAKARTA, — Head of Public Relations Division of National Police, Inspector General Police Setyo Wasisto confirmed that Police will monitor the development of social media around the clock everyday.

“We focus on securing the region and the spread of ethnicity, religion, race, and inter-group relations (SARA) issues and black campaigns in social media,” Setyo said on Monday (11/27/2017).

Setyo explained, during the monitoring of social media, the National Police deployed the Directorate of Cyber Crime in Criminal Investigation Agency, Directorate of Kamsus in Security Intelligence Agency and Multimedia Bureau in Public Relations Division.

“We patrol 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Setyo said.

Setyo added, this intensive monitoring is implemented because SARA is very dangerous and trigger horizontal conflict. Not only patrolling social media, officers will also conduct profiling when finding negative things in every social media account.

Setyo also said, the National Police Public Relations Division is authorized to determine whether or not a content is hoax. Officers will also be educating social media users who behave negatively.

“Users will be reminded when breaking the law for hate speech by raising SARA issues,” he explained.