The tiff between the Minister of Forestry and Environment and ministers of the Jokowi cabinet shows the differences of comprehension how an economics of the size of Indonesia works. Growth has been replaced with inward looking domestic consumption, industry replaced with basket weaving. Protectionism is blamed for poor economics. Failure to recognize the root causes by the Jokowi administration and the pro-“peoples” leaning entourage in the inner circle fails to recognize the global economic dynamics.

Moderates such as the Minister of Industry and other cabinet ministers are at loggerhead battling an ideological driven economic narrative. The Minister for Forestry is quick to blame the industry but examining the records paints a very different picture.

Even conservative members of the Indonesian parliament like the Commission IV, Indonesian Legislators, Firman Subagyo said, “…..the biggest problem is that President Jokowi has got many negative information and hoaxes about the Indonesian products.”,

He added, “But may be, what the experts have explained is not heard by the President or it is intentionally not told to the President to accommodate one group’s interests,”

Some of groups interests are centering on the Minister of Forestry, the former head of WWF now officio of the Peat land Agency, Nazir Foaed, and his Chief of Staff Teten Masduki. Nazir Foaed, formerly employed by the Climate Land Use Alliance, heavily funded by U.S. industrial interests and Teten Masduki, who in a Tempo article called the industry resistance, as “anti-reformist”, promote a foreign green agenda that plagued the Indonesian economy.

Despite the feel good words by the minister of forestry not wanting to destroy the palm oil and forestry sectors, the messages by the Minister Siti has not generated a lot of confidence by the industry. Indonesian industry players are forced to import Malaysian of 9.5 million cubic meters per year to overcome the shortfall caused by the flawed policies.

Punishing 12.1 million workers, impacting 41.7 Indonesians

Foresthints.news, regularly quoting the Forestry minister wrote,

Minister Siti Nurbaya went on to explain that data from the Indonesian Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) indicated economic growth in Indonesia of 5.02% in 2016, more than 95% of which derived from the contributions of sectors other than the palm and pulp & paper subsectors.

The minister said that the contribution of the plantation subsector – which includes the palm oil industry – to overall national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016 stood at 3.79%. This figure includes palm oil plantations in mineral soils and peatlands.

This assumption is means Indonesia has a balanced GDP with a good industry mix for employment and is, or was, in better shape than the Malaysian industry. Industry figures suggest that for every one of the 12.1 million employees in the forestry and agricultural sector the industry supports 3.45 Indonesians indirectly.

This means the radical changes proposed by the green policies leaning cabinet officials impact about 41.7 million Indonesians. With elections around the corner, 41.7 million Indonesians represent a considerable voter power base. Rumblings in the provinces suggests for some time the Jokowi administration is facing increasingly resistance at the grass-root level.

Examining the World Bank report: A different picture emerges

Quoting a 2016 World Bank study, the Forestry minister’s claims do not add up either. The minister was quoted,

Minister Siti Nurbaya also recalled that in late January 2017, the President gave a warning about the economic losses of over IDR 220 trillion (approximately USD 16.1 billion according to World Bank calculations) caused by forest and land fires, especially those stemming from peatlands.

Examining the report a different picture emerges. Of the total hectares reported burned, the category “others” represents 807,369 ha. “Swamp forests”, the correct classification of “peatland”, represents only 176,179 hectares or 7.57% of total hectares burned.

Natural forests fires were identified with 259,376 hectares, and food crops 346,039 hectares. A total of 1,588,963 ha of non-industry fires were reported by the World Bank report.

The quote by the minister shows that only 32% or 739,301 ha of total land burned are industrial concessions with Riau representing only 5%. The ministers blame of the industry is not supported by the data.

Economic failures? Blame the industry

The parliament and Bank Indonesia already forecasting the Jokowi economic growth of 6.1% is too ambitious commitments by Indonesia are seriously in doubt becoming just another populist agenda. The tax collection suffered from a shortfall, despite the tax amnesty, reached only 76% of its projections.

With the U.S. no longer contributing to the green fund the Indonesian citizen will bear the brunt of the Paris commitments the United States found is simply unable to afford.

With further depressing the only two growth engines, palm oil and paper industry, the budget deficit is expected to increase.

The Governor of Riau has in a strong worded meeting highlighted the economic impacts in Riau. A sentiment shared by the Governor in Kalimantan who requested an exclusion for the controversial peat land regulation fearing the loss of foreign investments. It is not known the calls by the Governors are heeded by the administration.

Both provinces are the growth engines for the battered Indonesian economy, which continues to lack performance, innovation, or excitement amongst foreign investors.

The NGO ‘Black Campaigns”: Threat to National Economic Security?

A 2011 Japanese study by Dr. Amzul Rifin highlighted that the major cause of loss to the Indonesian state are the negative campaigns executed by Dutch based NGOs. A 2015 Malaysian study went further confirming the economic loss for the Indonesian government.

In April 2015, Dan Farber, who currently teaches at Berkeley Law, in the United States, pointed out that the relationship between falling commodity prices and the value of Brazilian currency was making commodity exports unprofitable. The result of NGO campaigns has contributed to destabilize the Brazilian economy and democratic process.

An almost identical development occurred with the Indonesian Rupiah and the Malaysian currency. The NGO campaigns against the commodities affect the stability of the country’s currency. The Indian’s government perspective considered NGO campaigns as a threat to national economic security and banned groups like Greenpeace. The Indian government identified an estimated loss to GDP between 2-3% of GDP. Studies show Indonesia suffers between 2 – 2.5% GDP or USD 22.2 billion every year due to negative NGO campaigning.

This is roughly the annual budget loss. It begs the question how long before the administration recognizes the value of its strategic economy. Many in the industry are skeptical and adopted a wait-and-see attitude.