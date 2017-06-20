According to Gatot, preventing the spread of radicalism is the responsibility of everyone in the country. He said the public can pitch in by following the principles of Pancasila in their daily lives and by encouraging others to do so as well.

“The military cannot do this on our own. It has to be a collective effort involving every citizen, religious leaders, young people and public figures – it’s our collective responsibility,” Gatot said.

President Jokowi, speaking just before breaking his fast with soldiers, stressed that terrorism simply must be stopped. He said the TNI’s main job is to ensure security across the country.

“Terrorism is a stain on this country, and it must be stopped before it can claim another victim. I hope the military will continue to do its best to defend the country,” Jokowi said.

The president instructed the TNI to give its full support to the national police to ensure security for all Indonesians.

Security officials say Indonesia is currently “on high alert,” after Islamic State-affiliated militants in the southern Philippines seized control of parts of Marawi City in the island of Mindanao. The city is only five hours away by boat from Indonesia’s Morotai Island in the province of North Maluku.

The Indonesian Air Force has sent three Sukhoi jet fighters to its base in Tarakan, North Kalimantan, as part of a military build-up to prevent Mindanao militants from entering Indonesian territory.