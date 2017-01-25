Toton and Haryo will compete against Beth and Tessa MacGraw from Australia and New Zealand, Faustine Steinmetz from the British Isles, Tim Labenda from Europe, Nachiket Barve from India, Pakistan and the Middle East and Gabriela Heart from the United States of America.

The competition’s judges comprise fashion designers, chief editors of influential lifestyle outlets and retail buyers from high end boutiques.

Following the announcement of the IWP 2016/2017 finalists, The Woolmark Company also released “Unravelled,” a short mockumentary written and directed by Isaac Lock. Watch the short here.

IWP was first launched in 1953. Previous recipients of the awards include Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent.

The latest star designers to win the IWP are Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School, who won the inaugural menswear award in London in 2015.

The January event marks IWP’s return to Paris, the first time since its inaugural competition, and the first time that the menswear and womenswear finalists will appear on the same stage.Toton was established in 2012. The brand specializes in applying traditional techniques to make contemporary women’s ready-to-wear.