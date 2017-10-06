Indonesian Films at Europalia Arts Festival

“Europalia is a huge arts festival. There will be a lot of professionals from the art and entertainment industry. They [the filmmakers] can’t miss this opportunity.”

The 52 films selected to represent Indonesia revolve around diverse themes, including social and urban issues, religion, sexuality, cuisine and politics.

“We have 31 feature films, 10 documentary features, 10 short documentaries and Sardono W. Kusumo’s film ‘8mm’ that will represent each of the themes,” Nan said at a press conference in Central Jakarta on Tuesday (03/09).

To enter Europalia, Nan said, the movies must have been previously screened at international film festivals.

Among the films representing Indonesia will be: “It’s Not Raining Outside” by Yosep Anggi Noen, “A Copy of Mind” by Joko Anwar, “Laskar Pelangi” (“The Rainbow Troops”) by Riri Riza, “Postcard From the Zoo” by Edwin, “Berbagi Suami” (“Love for Share”) by Nia Dinata, “Negeri Di Bawah Kabut” (“The Land Beneath the Fog”) by Shalahuddin Siregar and “Bangkit dari Bayangan” (“Rising From the Shadow”) by Norhayati Kaprawi.

During the festival, Indonesian artists, writers and culture officials will also promote the country’s traditional and modern art scene, literature and tourist destinations.

“Brussels is the comic capital of the world. It is home to Tintin and the Smurfs … we would like to introduce Indonesian comic art to the international audience,” Nan said.

The festival will run from Oct. 10 to Jan. 21, with nearly 300 cultural events in Poland, Germany, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Austria and Holland.