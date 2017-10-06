Indonesian Consumers More Optimistic in September: Bank Indonesia Survey

Indonesian consumers were more upbeat in September than in August on expectations of improved job availability and business activities over the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (05/10).
Bank Indonesia’s consumer index stood at 123.8 in September, up from 121.9 in August.
The survey showed that consumers’ consumption increased in September while loan repayments and savings decreased.
A reading above 100 indicates consumers are optimistic. About 4,600 respondents from 18 cities participated in the survey.
The central bank survey also showed that consumers expected price pressures to increase over the next three months due to more demand for services and goods ahead of Christmas and New Year.
Indonesia’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.72 percent in September on the back of a continued decline in food prices. The rate in August was 3.82 percent.
