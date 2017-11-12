Indonesian Coffee Attracts Most Visitors in WTM London 2017

Indonesian coffee and traditional beverages had become the main attraction for the Indonesian pavilion at the second largest tourism expo, the World Travel Market London, held on November 6-8, 2017.

Visitors at the event expressed their satisfaction when tasting Indonesian coffee due to its unique aroma and taste.

“For instance, Bali Kintamani coffee has a citrus flavor,” Indonesian barista Deryl Juniar told Antarain London on Tuesday, November 7.

Deryl from Home Coffee Roastery, who promoted Indonesian coffee during the expo, served Bali Kintamani, Aceh Gayo, and Java Ijen coffee. He said Indonesian coffee popularity overseas was unexpected.

“Some visitors came to the Indonesian pavilion three times a day,” he revealed.

Deryl added that visitors could feel the difference between Indonesian coffee and those from other countries. In addition to coffee, the Indonesian pavilion served traditional beverages blended by Khair Zara from the Wonderful Indonesia team. The pavilion also served traditional layer cakes.

Among the herbal beverages served at the expo were wedang jahe (ginger tea), kunyit asem(turmeric and tamarind), kunyit secawan (turmeric), and tahlil coffee (coffee served during community gatherings).

According to Khair, many visitors were impressed with Indonesian traditional beverages. “Some visitors even asked [me] to send them the recipes,” he said.

The Indonesian pavilion at WTM London 2017 featured Phinisi vessel and Sumba House themes. The two are symbols of the Indonesian maritime potential and tradition that boasted as Indonesia’s tourism characteristics.